Taylor Swift lets off a “feral screech” after “All Too Well” tops Billboard 100

Taylor Swift certainly had a memorable reaction when “All Too Well” became the top song in the country. The single is now number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, which was no easy feat because it had to dethrone Adele‘s hit, “Easy on Me,” in order to do it.

Taylor celebrated the milestone on Twitter and hilariously wrote “*FERAL SCREECH*” when sharing the announcement. “All Too Well” is not only her eighth official chart-topper, it is now the longest-running song to hit number one.

“All Too Well,” which clocks in at 10 minutes and 13 seconds, topples Don McLean‘s nearly 50-year record, when his eight-minute and 34 second song “American Pie (Parts I & II)” rose to the top in 1972.

Taylor’s mind was blown by her history-making accomplishment, as evidenced by the tell-all emoji, and she further thanked fans in a follow-up message, writing, “I’m so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it. You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I’m floored. A ten minute song is at the top of the Hot 100.”

She also thanked her team for helping turn the 10-minute version of the heartbreaking ballad into “The ultimate craftsman of songs,” and shouted out collaborators Jack Antonoff and Christopher Rowe as well as sound engineer Laura Sisk and songwriter Liz Rose.

The Grammy winner is celebrating the success of her newly rerecorded Red (Taylor’s Version), which is now the number-one album in the country after debuting atop the Billboard 200.

E! News reports that Taylor has since jetted to South America to visit longtime love Joe Alwyn on the set of his upcoming movie, The Stars at Noon, which is reportedly being filmed in Panama.

