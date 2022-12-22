Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Rihanna movie songs nominated for yet another award

Republic/TAS Rights Management

After racking up nominations for the Golden Globes and making the short list for the Best Original Song Academy Award, movie songs by Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Rihanna have been nominated for yet another honor.

Songs by all three artists are among the nominees for the 2023 SCL Awards, given out by the Society of Composers & Lyricists.

They’ll all compete in the category of Outstanding Original Song for a Dramatic or Documentary Visual Media Production: Gaga for her Top Gun: Maverick song “Hold My Hand,” Rihanna for her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song “Lift Me Up” and Taylor for “Carolina” from the movie Where the Crawdads Sing.

Other nominees in the category include Diane Warren‘s “Applause” from the film Tell It Like a Woman, and Nine Inch Nails duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for “(You Made It Feel Like) Home” from Bones and All.

The Society of Composers and Lyricists is a professional organization for film, television, video game, and musical theater composers and lyric writers.

