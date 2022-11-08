Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo and more urge fans to vote

simon2579/Getty

Artists like Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift urged their fans to vote in the midterm elections.

Katy shared a carousel of photos of her voting in LA and revealed that she wants businessman Rick Caruso to become Los Angeles’ new mayor. She also supported two measurements and explained that she voted for “a myriad of reasons,” noting fans will know why if they “see the news.”

Taylor took to her Instagram Story to write, “This year, more than any year in modern history, the Midterm Elections will affect our access to fundamental rights, basic reproductive healthcare and our ability to make our government work for us. Your vote is your voice, which is why it’s so important to use it.”

Olivia also took to her Instagram Story to celebrate voting for the first time. “It was very exciting and so much easier than I thought it would be,” she expressed. “These midterm elections are super important, so many crucial issues hang in the balance.” Olivia later shared an infographic informing her followers of their voting rights.

Madonna threw it back to 1990 on her Instagram Story to share her old Rock the Vote PSA, in which she draped herself in an American flag and changed the lyrics to her song “Vogue,” encouraging fans to “Get out and vote.”

Cher issued a PSA of her own earlier this week, where she stumped for two Democratic candidates and warned how peoples’ votes in the midterms will “affect the entire country.”

Barbra Streisand also urged her Twitter followers to vote and “bring a friend” to the polls.

Lance Bass took to his Instagram Story to share a clip of Bill Nye explaining why every vote matters and urged his followers to “find your polling place.”

