Taylor Swift jokes that some lucky fans might find cat hair and spilled wine on their signed 'folklore' albums

Beth Garrabrant

Leave it to Taylor Swift to give fans who purchased a hand-signed copy of her new album folklore a little something extra.

The “cardigan” singer took to social media on Saturday to confirm she’s hard at work signing copies of her eighth studio album, but made sure her announcement was completely on brand.

Not only did she take a photo of her precious Scottish fold kitty Olivia Benson snuggled up on the bed as Swift, 30, holds up a handful of signed CDs, the singer also teased fans that some copies will come with a few freebies.

“Along with the signed cd, some lucky purchasers of these items may even receive complimentary cat hair stuck inside the pages,” the Grammy Award-winning actress explained, nodding to not just Olivia for donating her fur, but her two other cats Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button.

Some fans might find even more than some stray cat hairs inside their purchase, with Swift noting that some lucky purchasers will also enjoy “the aromatic scent of white wine I occasionally spill while signing.”

In addition, Swift also made sure to point out that she chose to drop this hilarious fact on her favorite day of the week by using the hashtag #Caturday.

Fans hoping to get their hands on a copy of a signed “in the trees” edition deluxe cd of folklore can still order one on Swift’s online store, which is being sold for $25 for her U.S. customers.

For her international fans who couldn’t beat the rush, Swift recently updated her online store that’s bursting with folklore goodies, from clothing to accessories like phone cases and popsockets.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.