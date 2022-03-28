Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas show up to Oscars parties while Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez skip

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Who showed up to Hollywood’s biggest party night? Let’s find out!

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn were a no show on the Oscars’ red carpet, but they danced the night away at CAA’s pre-Oscars party, reports Entertainment Tonight. A source said they “came together and stayed close the whole night.” The two also caught up with friends such as Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber, with the insider adding Taylor tore up the dance floor.

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner showed up at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, E! reports. Reports say the couple posed for a variety of photos but didn’t speak at all about Sophie’s pregnancy. The couple are expecting their second child. Joe donned in a black suit with a low neckline while Sophie opted for a flowing red gown that covered her pregnant stomach.

Despite some big names showing up at the festivities, some were noticeably absent.

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Ben Affleck were both no shows at the Oscars, denying the chance of the couple making a red carpet Oscars debut. Insiders aren’t surprised considering neither had a project up for an award, added Elle.

Selena Gomez was once rumored to be hosting the Oscars with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, but she was unable to walk the red carpet because of scheduling conflicts, reports the New York Times. The trio are currently filming the show’s second season and the Oscars shared a teaser of what’s to come during the show.

