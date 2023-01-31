Taylor Swift is selling Eras Tour merch for a limited time

TAS Rights Management

If you’re among the lucky Taylor Swift fans who managed to snag tickets to her upcoming Eras Tour, now’s your chance to stock up on exclusive merchandise before the big event.

For a limited time, Taylor is selling the exclusive Eras Collection on her online store. You only have until Thursday before it goes offline.

The items up for sale include crewneck sweaters, hoodies, T-shirts, car decals and temporary tattoos. The artwork featured on this limited line is an illustration of Taylor as she appeared during her different music eras lined up in chronological order.

The sale ends Thursday, February 2, at 2 p.m. ET.

