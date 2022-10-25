Taylor Swift is ready to tour “when it’s time”

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Taylor Swift has already teased some as-yet-unannounced U.K. concert dates, but Monday night, she told Jimmy Fallon that she may have a more extensive trek in mind to support her new album, Midnights.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Taylor responded to Fallon’s comment that she hadn’t toured in four years by saying, “I think I should do it!” As the audience cheered, Fallon asked, “Are we talking sooner than later?” to which Taylor responded, “Um, y’know, I should DO it!”

“When it’s time, you’ll let us know,” Fallon countered.

“When it’s time, we’ll do it,” Taylor agreed.

“I miss it, I really miss it,” she continued. “Y’know, when you write songs and you’re proud of the songs and you have the fans reacting…the most potent way that you can see them react is when you’re looking into their faces, do you know what I mean? I miss that a lot! I really miss that connection.”

As for the record-breaking numbers that her new album Midnights has been posting — including selling more than one million copies in just three days — Taylor said, “I’m beside myself I’m feeling very overwhelmed by the fans’ love of this record. I’m also feeling, like, very soft and fragile. The two can exist at once.”

Oh, and make sure to watch the Tonight Show video to marvel at Taylor’s ability to name 24 breeds of cats in 30 seconds.

