Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s 2023 Artist of the Year

Javier Vicencio / Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Taylor Swift can add another accolade to the blank space on her list: She has been named Apple Music’s 2023 Artist of the Year.

Apple attributes several reasons for selecting Taylor for this year’s honor. In the first 10 months of 2023, 65 of her songs reached Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100, more than any other artist. Taylor is also the most-streamed female artist in Apple Music history. This year, her 2019 track “Cruel Summer” re-entered the Apple Music Global Daily Top 100, where it has stayed ever since.

Her record-breaking year is due in part to the success of her Eras Tour and its theatrical concert film, rerecords of Speak Now and 1989, and her 2022 record Midnights — all of which Apple Music is spotlighting on their platform.

“I am so honored to be Apple Music’s Artist of the Year,” Taylor said in a statement. “Thank you to every single one of you for making this year the most incredible, joyful, celebratory year ever. From streaming the music nonstop to screaming it together in real life at the shows, dancing chaotically in movie theaters, none of this would have been possible without you. Thank you so much.”

Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats, says that Taylor’s impact on music is undeniable.

“She is a generation-defining artist and a true change agent in the music industry, and there is no doubt that her impact and influence will be felt for years to come,” he said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate her achievements.”

