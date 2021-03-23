Taylor Swift & her mom donate $50K to woman who lost husband to COVID-19

Taylor Swift‘s penchant for surprise gifts continues, and this time, her mother is getting into the act.

ABC News has confirmed that the superstar and her mom Andrea have donated $50,000 to a woman named Vicki Quarles, whose husband, Theodis, died in December of 2020 due to COVID-19. Vicki and Theodis shared five daughters: Alyssa, Anaya, Asia, Allie and Aryah.

Vicki’s friend DeQuanda Smith started a GoFundMe in December to help support Vicki and the girls financially, with the goal of raising $50,000. Now, with Taylor and her mom’s donation, made Tuesday, the GoFundMe is up to $61,268.

Taylor has been known to donate money to fans — or even complete strangers — after becoming aware of their situations. Last August, she gave an 18-year-old student more than $30,000 for expenses so she could afford to accept a place at a British university to study for a math degree.

Additionally, last year, Taylor gave money to employees of the legendary Nashville record store Grimey’s and paid for three months’ of their health care, in order to keep them afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She also donated $3,000 each to several fans who lose their jobs due to the pandemic.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.