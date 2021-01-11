Taylor Swift has the best-selling album of the year for a record fifth time

Republic/Beth Garrabrant

By now, you probably know that Taylor Swift‘s folklore was the top-selling album of 2020. But what you probably don’t know is that Taylor’s had the top-selling album of the year five times — more than any other artist since tracking began numbers in 1992.

As Billboard reports, folklore sold 1.276 million copies through December 21, according to MRC Data, which provides Billboard with its sales numbers. It’s the only album released in 2020 to sell at least a million copies.

In 2019, only one album sold at least a million copies in the U.S., and it was also by Taylor: Lover, which sold 1.09 million. Taylor also had the best selling album of 2017 with Reputation, 2014 with 1989 and 2009 with Fearless, for a total of five in all.

Adele had the top-selling album in four different years: 2016 and 2015 with 25 and 2012 and 2011 with 21.



What’s even more impressive is that Taylor had two of the top 10 best-selling albums of 2020. In addition to folklore at number one, her album evermore was the number-10 top-seller of the year.

