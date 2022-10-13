Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Adele, The Weeknd among American Music Awards nominees

Taylor Swift, Adele, Harry Styles, Beyoncé and Latin superstar Bad Bunny are among the top nominees for this year’s American Music Awards.
Bad Bunny leads all nominees with a total of eight, while Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift are close behind with six nods apiece. Taylor holds the record for the most AMA wins of all time, with 34. Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd each have five nominations.
Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor are all up for Artist of the Year, a category that also includes Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd. If Bad Bunny wins all eight of the categories in which he’s nominated, he’d tie both Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for most awards in a single year.
Elton John is nominated for Collaboration of the Year for his Dua Lipa duet “Cold Heart” and for Favorite Touring Artist, making him the longest-recognized artist in AMA history: He was first nominated back in 1974, at the very first American Music Awards, for Top Pop/Rock Male.
Fan voting is open now at VoteAMAs.com and via Twitter in all award categories, except Favorite K-Pop Artist, voting for which begins November 1.
The American Music Awards air Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on ABC, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Here are the nominees in some of the major categories:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Adele 30
Bad Bunny Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé Renaissance
Harry Styles Harry’s House
Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd Dawn FM
FAVORITE POP SONG
Adele “Easy On Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Harry Styles “As It Was”
Lizzo “About Damn Time”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart -PNAU Remix”
Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Adele “Easy On Me”
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles “As It Was”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
Taylor Swift “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
ELVIS
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
