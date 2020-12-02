Taylor Swift gives sneak peek of re-recorded "Love Story" in new Match.com ad

ABC

The first taste of Taylor Swift’s re-recorded songs has arrived.

The singer unveiled her new version of her 2008 hit “Love Story” in a new Ryan Reynolds-penned commercial for Match.com.

“Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend [Ryan Reynolds] asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here’s a sneak peak of Love Story!” Taylor, who has been re-recording all her masters, tweeted Wednesday. “Working hard to get the music to you soon!!”

The hilarious ad features Satan and 2020 meeting up for a date and discovering they’re the perfect match made in Hell.

And speaking of love stories, Taylor is advocating for all kinds of them. She accepted the Icon Award at the 2020 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards Tuesday for her work with the LGBTQ+ community.

“I just believe very firmly that everyone should be able to live out their love story without fear of discrimination,” she said in her recorded acceptance speech.

“The way for that to happen is for us to continue to keep pushing governments to put protections in place for members of the LGBTQ community,” Taylor added. “And I promise to always advocate for that.”





By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.