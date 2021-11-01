Taylor Swift gets squirrely, Katy Perry shoots her shot for Halloween 2021

IrisImages/iStock

Many of your favorite stars went all-out for Halloween. Here’s a roundup of some of the standout costumes:

Taylor Swift dressed up in a full-body squirrel outfit, captioning her pic, “can’t talk right now, I’m doin hot squirrel s***.”

Katy Perry, who’d previously teased that her costume would be “very topical” and “very goofy,” made good on her promise. She dressed as a vaccine syringe, while her partner Orlando Bloom was dressed as Dr. Fauci. Captioning their photo on Instagram, Orlando wrote, “I vaxed a girl and I liked it.”

The Weeknd was completely unrecognizable as Marlon Brando’s character Don Corleone from The Godfather. He posted photos of the impressive transformation on social media, captioning it, “The don is coming” — a joking reference to his recent posts about how “the dawn is coming.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner dressed as Paolo and Isabella from The Lizzie McGuire Movie. They got the stamp of approval from Lizzie herself — Hilary Duff — who commented on their photo, “IM SCREAMING” with a bunch of crying emojis.

Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine dressed as Jason from the Friday the 13th films and posted a photo on his Instagram story of himself trick or treating with one of his daughters, who was dressed as either a leopard or a cheetah. He also posted an adorable photo of a little boy dressed as a shirtless Adam Levine: The kid wore a flesh-colored top on which someone had painstakingly drawn all of Adam’s tattoos.

Dua Lipa dressed as — we think — a sexy vampire, and posted video of herself cavorting with someone dressed in one of those full-body rubber bondage suits, like the Rubber Man from American Horror Story.

