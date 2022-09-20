Taylor Swift gets her own Spotify “Written By” page — but without songs from early albums

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Swift has been honored with her own “Written by Taylor Swift” Songwriter page on Spotify, but some of her most popular songs are missing.

As Billboard notes, the albums that Taylor hasn’t re-recorded yet aren’t included on the playlist. So while you’ll get the “Taylor’s Version” of songs from Red and Fearless, plus all the songs from Lover, evermore and folklore, there aren’t any songs on there — yet — from albums like Speak Now, 1989 or Reputation.

On the other hand, the playlist gathers some of the songs that Taylor wrote for other artists and for movie soundtracks in one place. Those include “Babe,”recorded by the country duo Sugarland; “Renegade,” recorded by the duo Big Red Machine; “Crazier” and “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home” from Hannah Montana: The Movie; “Sweeter than Fiction” from One Chance; “Eyes Open” from The Hunger Games; “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing and “Only the Young” from her documentary Miss Americana.

However, the playlist doesn’t feature Taylor’s other Hunger Games song “Safe & Sound” nor does it include “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” from 50 Shades Darker or “Beautiful Ghosts” from CATS.

Taylor’s one of several stars who have their own “Written By” pages on Spotify. Others include Mariah Carey, Elton John, Sia, Carole King, Bruce Springsteen, Meghan Trainor, Joni Mitchell and Pharrell Wiliams.

Tuesday, Taylor will be honored as Songwriter/Artist of the Decade by the Nashville Songwriters Association International in Nashville, TN.

