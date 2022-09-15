Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and Glass Animals honored in new Guinness World Records book

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Guinness World Records salutes The Weeknd, Adele, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift in its latest edition.

Adele is the solo artist with the most Album of the Year Brit Awards — with three thanks to 30 — and is the first Best British Artist winner, the BRIT’s new gender-neutral category. “Easy on Me” is also the most-streamed song in 24 hours on Spotify; it racked up nearly 20 million streams after it was released October 15.

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” holds the male record of the latter honor, with 16.1 million hits.

Ed has the most streamed track on Spotify, when “Shape of You” became the first song to amass over 3 billion streams. In addition, he boasts having the most followers on Spotify — 95.3 million, to be exact.

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” became the best-selling single after it was purchased over 2.15 billion times in 2021.

Glass Animals won “Slowest climb to No.1 on the US singles chart” thanks to “Heat Waves” needing 59 weeks to top the Billboard Hot 100. They bested Mariah Carey‘s record when “All I Want for Christmas Is You” spent 35 consecutive weeks climbing up the chart.

Other artists saluted in this year’s offering include Bruce Springsteen, who was honored with “Highest annual earnings for a musician” and “Largest publishing sale by a musician” after taking home an impressive $590 million paycheck — $500 million of which was from selling his music catalogue.

Taylor Swift was recognized for having the most simultaneous new entries on the Billboard Hot 100 when 26 songs from her rerecorded Red made it on the chart in November 2021. “All Too Well” is also the longest-running song to go to #1.

Guinness World Records 2023 is out now.

