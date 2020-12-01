Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, The Weeknd among Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020

Beth Garrabrant

Spotify is out with its annual “Wrapped” year-end review, and either globally or in the U.S., it shows that people in 2020 were streaming a lot of hip-hop, Latin music, and songs by Taylor Swift.



Taylor was the number-one most-streamed artist in the U.S. on Spotify, followed by teen Grammy-winner Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Halsey and rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Globally, she was number two, second only to Billie Eilish. That list also included Ariana, Dua Lipa and Halsey.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa’s album, Future Nostalgia, was among the most-streamed albums of 2020 globally, as well as The Weeknd‘s After Hours, Harry Styles‘ Fine Line and Post Malone‘s Hollywood’s Bleeding.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and Dua’s hit “Don’t Start Now” were also among the top five most-streamed songs worldwide.

Overall, Spotify’s most-streamed artist globally of 2020 was Latin superstar Bad Bunny. In the U.S., it was late rapper Juice WRLD. Nearly all of Spotify’s most-streamed songs and albums of 2020 in the U.S. were by hip-hop artists.

By Andrea Dresdale

