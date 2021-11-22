Taylor Swift drops new version of “Christmas Tree Farm” as ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ hits #1

Amazon Music

Taylor Swift is just full of surprises these days, and this one is sure to bring the holiday cheer.

The singer has released an “Old Timey Version” of her 2019 Christmas tune, “Christmas Tree Farm,” exclusively on Amazon Music. The reimagined track was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London and features a new arrangement complete with a 70-piece orchestra.

Taylor also released a video with behind-the-scenes footage of her recording the song, as well as home video clips of her as a kid. “Christmas Tree Farm” was inspired by her childhood growing up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Red (Taylor’s Version) hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart. It marks her 10th number one on the chart, making her the second woman with at least 10 number ones after Barbra Streisand, who has 11.

The album sold 605,000 equivalent album units — with 369,000 in physical sales. It’s the highest selling release from a female artist in 2021, as well as the biggest selling physical album of 2021.

Red (Taylor’s Version) also broke Spotify’s 24-hour streaming record, with 90.8 million streams on day one. The previous record holder was Taylor’s folklore.

