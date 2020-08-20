Taylor Swift donates more than $30K to help student in London pay university tuition

Beth Garrabrant

Once again, Taylor Swift has stepped in to help a young person in need of money to change their life.

As People reports, a GoFundMe page set up by an 18-year-old student living in London caught Taylor’s eye. The student, Vitoria Mario, had been offered a place at the University of Warwick in England to study math, but was deemed ineligible for loans or grants to pay her tuition.

After contacting numerous people for help, and either being rejected or ignored, she started putting letters with her story into mailboxes in London’s richest neighborhoods. When that didn’t work, she set up the page to raise the money she needed for four years’ worth of tuition, housing and books, which amounted to just over $52,500.

“Though my story is not unique, my dream of becoming a mathematician is not only a chance at social mobility for my family and I, but to inspire people who have been in similar positions to aspire to be the best version of themselves and strive for their dreams despite gender/racial inequality, immigration issues and financial barriers,” she wrote on her page.

Vitoria, who describes herself as “a young Black 18-year-old with a dream,” was halfway to her goal when Taylor stepped in and gave her the rest of the money she needed: just under $30,700.

“Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality,” the singer, 30, wrote on the GoFundMe. I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor.”

A few days ago, Vitoria posted that her place at the University of Warwick had been confirmed.

By Andrea Dresdale

