Taylor Swift debuts clip of “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” exclusively on ‘GMA’

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift fans eager to hear her more new music just had their wish granted!

On Thursday, the superstar shared exclusively on Good Morning America a clip of the song “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recording of the title track of her hit 2008 album.

“I just wanted to say, first of all, you guys have been so supportive at Good Morning America since day one of this entire process of me re-recording my music,” Taylor said in a recorded message. “I’m so ecstatic that my album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), will be out tonight.”

“It’s crazy that it’s finally here and I wanted to give you guys, as a thank you, an exclusive first glimpse at one of the songs on my album,” she added ahead of the tune playing.

The drop of “Fearless” comes a day after Taylor shared “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” a song she wrote in 2008 and that will appear as one of the never-released “From the Vault” tracks on Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

Swift told GMA in November she was “having a really good time” re-recording her old music amid drama over her old masters.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) comes out Friday.

