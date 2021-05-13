Taylor Swift continues BRIT Awards Insta celebration with snaps of Maisie, Olivia & Griff

L-Maisie Williams; R-Taylor Swift; Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is still posting photos of her after-show fun at Tuesday’s BRIT Awards, where she won the Global Icon Award.

After sharing a snap of herself and the HAIM sisters celebrating their respective wins with some wine, she’s now shared a series of backstage photos of herself posing with fellow celebs she met at the show: Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, “Drivers License” star Olivia Rodrigo and rising British singer Griff.

Adapting a line from her song “Look What You Made Me Do,” Taylor captioned the pics, “I got a list of names and yours is in…glittery gel pen with hearts drawn around it.”

Maisie, nearly unrecognizable with dyed blonde hair and eyebrows, presented Taylor with the Global Icon Award, leading her to gush, “Anyone who knows me at all knows that Game of Thrones is my life, so the fact that Maisie was here to present this…thank you so much for coming here to do this!”

Ahead of Taylor’s award, Griff appeared in a testimonial video along with Taylor besties Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran and other stars. Their backstage snap showed them enjoying some french fries — or “chips,” as the Brits would say — together.

Taylor and Olivia are shown hugging and giving the peace sign together. Olivia is a major Swiftie who cites Taylor as one of her biggest influences, and Taylor has returned the compliment, praising Olivia online and sending her special gifts.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.