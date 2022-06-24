Taylor Swift, Cher and others weigh in on Supreme Court decision: “I’m absolutely terrified”

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and the fundamental right to abortion that has been the law for almost 50 years. The court ruled 6-3 in an opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito. The court upheld a Mississippi law that bans all abortion past 15 weeks, with very few medical exceptions. Now, musicians are taking to social media to express their horror and dismay at the ruling.

Taylor Swift retweeted former first lady Michelle Obama‘s statement on the ruling, in which Obama wrote, “I am heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies…This horrifying decision will have devastating consequences and it must be a wake-up call, especially to the young people who will bear its burden.”

Taylor then commented, “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.“

Cher tweeted, “TODAY, TRUMPS RADICAL (REPUBLICAN) SUPREME COURT, BECAME RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DEATHS OF HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF AMERICAN WOMEN. THEY CAN’T BE PROSECUTED, BUT MAKE NO MISTAKE… ‘THEY ARE GUILTY.’ WHAT OTHER RIGHTS (WE TAKE 4 GRANTED) ARE NEXT? BE AFRAID BE VERY AFRAID.”

Cyndi Lauper posted a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that says, “Girls just want to have fun…damental rights” and wrote, “Today is hard, but we are not done here because in this country the conversation and fight for our civil rights will always continue. Equality for all, not just for some. Stand together with those who need our help most right now.” She linked to abortionfunds.org.

Carole King tweeted, “Taking a right away from more than half the population affects every member of a family. Reproductive healthcare is on the ballot. Organize & plan your vote.”

Christina Perri added a broken heart emoji to a graphic of a quote from the head of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists that reads, “Today’s decision is a direct blow to bodily autonomy, reproductive health, patient safety and health equity in the United States.”

Bette Midler tweeted, “They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS has overturned #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as settled law for over 50 years. How dare they? This #SCOTUS is absolutely tone-deaf to the will and even the actual needs of the American people. #WakeUpAmerica.”

Hit-making songwriter Diane Warren tweeted, “Welcome to the live version of the Handmaids Tale.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.