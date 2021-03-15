Taylor Swift chats with ex Harry Styles at the Grammys; watch how her dress came together

Swift: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Styles: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

In the song “Invisible String” on her album folklore, Taylor Swift sang about how she no longer has an axe to grind against her ex-boyfriends, and she proved it last night at the Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy released some footage of Taylor and her ex, Harry Styles, happily chatting and smiling at the event Sunday night, with their masks pulled aside. Earlier in the evening, when Harry won his Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance, Taylor smiled and clapped enthusiastically.

Taylor won Album of the Year for folklore, becoming the first female artist to take that category three times, and joining music greats Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon as the only artists ever to do it.

Even if she hadn’t won, Taylor would’ve still stood out in her custom Oscar de la Renta fall 2021 embroidered pressed-flower dress, which was sheer with intricate floral appliqués all over it. She even had a matching mask. Oscar de la Renta’s Instagram features a video detailing all the painstaking work that went into creating the dress.

“Floral Folklore…In a bountiful display of late-summer’s glory, botanical appliqués are tacked on individually to complete the look,” reads the caption.

Floral Folklore. A closer look at the making of @taylorswift13‘s custom #grammys dress. In a bountiful display of late-summer’s glory, botanical appliqués are tacked on individually to complete the look. pic.twitter.com/HU2ngsy9dt — Oscar de la Renta (@OscardelaRenta) March 15, 2021









By Andrea Dresdale

