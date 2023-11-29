Taylor Swift celebrates Spotify Top Global Artist title by putting “You’re Losing Me (From the Vault)” on streaming

Beth Garrabrant/Republic

Taylor Swift has been named Spotify’s Top Global Artist of 2023, and to mark that milestone, she’s given fans something they’ve been asking for for a while.

On X, formerly Twitter, Taylor wrote, “Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious.”

“So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put ‘You’re Losing Me (From the Vault)’ on streaming… so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now,” she added.

The song originally appeared on the CD-only Late Night Edition of Midnights, which was originally only available for purchase by fans who attended Taylor’s Eras Tour date in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The song was later made available as a limited time only download on Taylor’s web store.

Fans have long believed that the song is about Taylor’s breakup with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, due to lyrics that reflect a relationship in trouble. Taylor sings, “And I wouldn’t marry me either/ A pathological people pleaser/ Who only wanted you to see her.”

Other lyrics include, “You say, ‘I don’t understand,’ and I say, ‘I know you don’t’/ We thought a cure would come through in time, now, I fear it won’t” and “Stop, you’re losin’ me/I can’t find a pulse/My heart won’t start anymore for you.”

