Taylor Swift brings dad to Chiefs game

Taylor Swift was once again front and center at a Chiefs game on Sunday night — and this time, they won.

Taylor was at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the New England Patriots. Taylor was in a VIP box with her dad, Scott Swift, fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes and her pals Alana Haim and Ashley Avignone.

Taylor sported a crocheted beanie with Travis’ number on it, leading the person who created the hat to post on Instagram, “TAYLOR SWIFT IS WEARING THE HAT I MADE HER BRB PASSING AWAY RN.”

Billboard has collected various social media posts of Taylor and her dad taking selfies, and of Scott sharing what looks like some of Taylor’s birthday cake with other people in the box.

In other Taylor/Chiefs news, the gift that the owners of the team, the Hunt family, gave her last week for her birthday has been revealed. According to the Kansas City Star, it was a bejeweled Judith Lieber clutch — or “miniaudiere,” if you want to use its proper name — in the shape of a microphone. The retail price is just under $5,000.

