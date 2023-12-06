Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Adele among the most in-demand touring artists in 2023, says StubHub

Courtesy StubHub

Considering all their tickets were incredibly hard to come by, it’s no surprise that Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Adele are among StubHub’s list of the top 10 In-Demand Global Touring Artists for 2023.

The list is based on artists’ cumulative, global ticket sales on the ticket reselling platform and its related partners over the past year. Taylor was number one, followed by Beyoncé, Morgan Wallen, Adele, Coldplay, Bruce Springsteen, U2, Drake, Pink and Ed Sheeran.

Taylor’s Eras Tour also topped the list of the most in-demand live experiences in a number of major cities, including LA, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Nashville, Kansas City and Boston.

And heading into 2024, Taylor’s concerts will continue to be the most in-demand global live experiences, according to StubHub, followed by shows from Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo and Bruce Springsteen. Madonna, Billy Joel and Aerosmith are also on that list.

