Taylor Swift becomes only act to top Billboard Artist 100 for 8 distinct years

Taylor Swift can’t stop making new Billboard records — this time, she’s officially the first and only act to appear on the Artist 100 chart for eight individual years.

She first topped the chart in 2014 and then returned to claim the crown in 2015, 2017 and every year since 2019. This chart tracks artists based on sales, airplay and streaming to determine their weekly popularity.

Taylor started off 2023 atop the Artist 100 because of her album ﻿Midnights﻿’ continued success. The album currently rests at #2 on the ﻿Billboard ﻿200 chart after selling 106,000 equivalent units over the past week.

On the song front, Taylor’s “Anti-Hero” and “Lavender Haze” are still charting on the Billboard Hot 100 weeks after they were released. They are respectively number 8 and number 64 on this week’s ranking.

