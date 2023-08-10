Taylor Swift announces re-recorded ‘1989’ coming October 27th

Photo: Beth Garrabrant

During the last date of her Eras tour at California’s SoFi Stadium Wednesday night, August 9, Taylor Swift told fans she’s re-recorded 1989, and it would drop on October 27.

For those not lucky enough to attend the show, she also took to Instagram to spread the news, and like she did at the show, give a peek of the album cover to 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

“Surprise!!,” Taylor began the message to her 270 million followers. She explained, “The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th.”

Swift teased, “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

Pre-orders for the release have begun on her site.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be available on CD, Crystal Skies Blue Vinyl, cassette, and of course in a digital album format.

Swifties can collect all four special edition Deluxe CDs for a limited time and only from her site, which include “5 unique double-sided collectible photo cards with 15 never-before-seen photos and lyrics from The Vault.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.