Taylor Swift announces new series ﻿’Midnights Mayhem With Me’, ﻿reveals track name

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift is getting creative with her upcoming tenth studio album Midnights

In a TikTok shared at midnight Wednesday, the “evermore” singer announced a new series where she’ll reveal the track list for her hotly anticipated album one by one.

“It’s me. Hi,” she began in the video. “I know that I have a habit of dropping cryptic clues and Easter egg when giving you information about new music and I’m not here to deny that, but I am here to defy that. Welcome to a new series I’m calling Midnights Mayhem With Me.“

Pointing to a Bingo cage beside her, the pop star explained, that there are 13 balls inside of the cage each marked with a number representing the 13 tracks on her upcoming project.

“I am going to be using this technologically advanced device to help me allow fate to decide exactly what track titles I’m going to be announcing and in what order,” she said. “So let’s leave it up to fate.”

Taylor then gave the hopper a whirl until the ball with the number 13 rolled out and, as promised, revealed that the title of that track is “Mastermind.”

There was no mention of when fans can expect the remaining episodes.

Midnights is set to be released October 21.

