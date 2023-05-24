Taylor Swift announces ‘Midnights’ deluxe album, featuring Ice Spice collab

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift is giving fans even more Midnights to love.

The singer surprised Swifties with the announcement Wednesday that she’s releasing a deluxe version of the album, with a new “Karma” remix featuring Ice Spice, a new version of “Snow on the Beach” with Lana Del Rey and more.

“Um. SO much to tell you,” Taylor begins on social media. “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com!”

She continues, “In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice… You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach.”

And that’s not all — for fans attending the East Rutherford, New Jersey, shows of her Eras Tour this weekend, she’ll have a special edition CD only available on-site beginning at 12 p.m. ET Friday. The CD will contain a never-before-heard Midnights track from the vault called “You’re Losing Me.”

