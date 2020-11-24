Taylor Swift announces 'folklore: the long pond studio sessions' intimate concert film for Disney+

Disney+

Taylor Swift announced Tuesday morning that she filmed an intimate concert film titled folklore: the long pond studio sessions that will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 12:01 a.m. PT.

The international superstar created and recorded folklore, an album that transcends multiple music genres with its storytelling, in the spring alongside Jack Antonoff, The National‘s Aaron Dessner, and Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon, while physically thousands of miles apart from one another due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Disney press release, Swift will perform each song from the album in order, accompanied by her co-producers Antonoff and Dessner and featuring a guest appearance from Vernon as they reveal the meaning and the stories behind all 17 tracks for the very first time.

The 10-time Grammy Award-winner revealed that the three musicians secretly filmed the intimate performance at Dessner’s recording studio in Upstate New York in September using a robotic camera to abide by COVID-19 safety protocols.

Swift will appear on Good Morning America Wednesday morning for an exclusive interview to discuss the new film.

Swift smashed several records this past summer after releasing”folklore, including becoming the only artist in history to have seven albums sell at least half a million copies in a single week, and having the longest-running No. 1 album in the U.S. since 2017, spending eight weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

At the 2020 American Music Awards, Swift broke her own record for the most American Music Awards, taking home three awards including Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video of the Year for her No. 1 song “cardigan,” and Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock, to put her total wins at 32.

Fans began to speculate Swift was up to something after she posted an Instagram photo of herself on Sunday with the caption “not a lot going on at the moment.” Swift posted a selfie with the same caption back in April when she was secretly writing and recording folklore.

By Layne Winn and Eliana Larramendia

