Taylor Swift announces 'evermore,' surprise sister album to 'folklore'

Taylor Swift isn’t done surprising us this year.

Thursday morning, the singer announced on GMA that another surprise album, titled evermore — the sister album to folklore — will be dropping at midnight.

Taylor explained on social media, “To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.”

For evermore, Taylor’s re-teamed with her folklore collaborators, which include Jack Antonoff, The National’s Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, and William Bowery, which we now know is her boyfriend Joe Alwyn‘s pseudonym. Taylor also included a track with her old pals HAIM.

“I’ve never done this before,” Taylor says. “In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.”

Taylor says another reason she wanted to drop the surprise album now is because she’s turning 31 on Sunday, which is her lucky number 13 backwards.

“You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!” she says. “I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you.

Evermore contains 15 songs and two bonus tracks. The music video for the song “willow” will debut at midnight ET along with the album. Taylor will be on the YouTube premiere page before midnight to answer fan questions.

By Andrea Tuccillo

