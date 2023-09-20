Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner raise eyebrows with arm-in-arm NYC appearance

Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV

As one person on Reddit put it, “They had the chance to do the funniest thing ever and they did.” Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were spotted arm-in-arm in New York City on September 19, People reports.

Sophie’s appearance comes amid her divorce from Joe Jonas , which made headlines earlier this month. Joe filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress after four years of marriage and two daughters.

Taylor and Sophie have been friends for several years, but their appearance together delighted fans considering Taylor briefly dated Joe in 2008. In fact, Taylor’s claim on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Joe broke up with her in a 25-second phone call — later corrected to 27 seconds — is now the stuff of Swiftie legend.

In addition, many believe Taylor’s song “Mr. Perfectly Fine” is about Joe. In 2021, Sophie shared a screenshot of the song, to which Taylor responded, “Forever bending the knee to the [Queen] of the north.”

Some fans also believe the line in Taylor’s song “Invisible String” —”Cold was the steel of my axe to grind

For the boys who broke my heart/Now I send their babies presents” — is about Joe.

Joe, meanwhile, is currently on his global tour with the Jonas Brothers.

