Taylor Swift adds 17 dates to her Eras tour, will now play five nights in LA

Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour is getting bigger and bigger.

After adding eight shows to the stadium tour last week, she’s just added 17 more shows. The updated itinerary now features Taylor playing a total of five nights at L.A.’s Sofi Stadium. That was the planned West Coast venue for her Lover Fest shows, which were canceled in 2021.

The other new shows include extra dates in Glendale, AZ; Arlington, TX; Tampa, FL; Las Vegas, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, Kansas City and Denver. That extra show in Glendale means that the tour will now officially kick off one day earlier: March 17.

Presales for all the new shows start November 15. Visit taylorswift.com/events for more info, and to see the opening acts for each date.

In other Taylor news, she announced on Instagram that she’s released yet another version of “Anti-Hero,” this time an acoustic one.

