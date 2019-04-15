Tax Day Deals And Free Stuff!

Everything from travel deals to free chips and queso to massages and MORE.

Even though you actually have until the 17th to file, today is still considered “Tax Day” so feel free to partake in the deals!

Bite Squad: The restaurant delivery app available in Bethesda, Potomac and Wheaton, is offering free delivery on April 15 when you spend at least $20 on food. Enter promo code “TAXDAY19” when placing an order on the app or online.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: On April 15, get half off a large Deep Dish or Tavern-Cut Pizza. Also enjoy free delivery and no service fee April 15 to May 5.

Boston Market: Now through April 15, get a Half Chicken Individual Meal and a drink for $10.40.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Now through April 15 grab a Big Bagel Bundle (13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese) for $10.40 with a coupon you can get on their website, or through their rewards program.

BurgerFi: On April 15 double cheeseburgers are $4.15 through an offer you can get on the BurgerFi app. You’ll pay more if you want to add premium toppings.

California Tortilla: Get free chips and queso on April 15 with any purchase. Just say “1040” when you order.

Great American Cookies: Participating stores are giving away free Original Chocolate Chip Cookies on April 15. One per customer, no purchase necessary.

Hardee’s: From 7 to 10 a.m. April 15, say “made from scratch” when ordering at participating locations to get a free sausage biscuit.

Hooters: April 12 to 15, make a $15 adult purchase at Hooters, and get a free kids meal for children 12 and younger. See participating locations here.

Hotwire: From April 11-16, Hotwire is offering travelers $15 off $150 current Hot Rate Hotel deals just by using promo code TAXGETAWAY15. By pairing promo codes (like this Tax Day promotion) with already discounted rates, Hotwire helps travelers save even more on upgrades, frequent trips, and experiences.

Orbitz: Book a hotel or vacation package on Orbitz on April 15, and they’ll pay you back for all taxes and fees in the form of Orbucks, which are travel dollars you can use on a future trip.

Planet Fitness: Head to a Planet Fitness location (you don’t have to be a member) between April 11 to 20 to enjoy a free HydroMassage with coupon.