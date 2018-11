Target Will Offer “Skip The Line Checkout” This Holiday Season.

All of the Target runs and NONE of the lines!

Target announced its Black Friday deals and discounts on Thursday ahead of the weirdest shopping day of the year. Incredibly, the biggest news wasn’t a crazy-cheap television but a change to their checkout lines.

In a move that echoes Apple’s line-free stores, Target will be offering “skip-the-line” checkouts throughout the holiday shopping season to provide what the company is calling a more “convenient” experience.