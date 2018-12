Kick up your ugly holiday wardrobe a notch or two with these!

If the ugly sweater just doesn’t do it for you anymore, perhaps you can up your game with an ugly sweater dress! This season, Target is unveiling over-the-top “ugly” holiday dresses, just in case a good old glittery top wasn’t enough for your next ugly sweater party. I must say…they have quite the array of ugly holiday delights in store!

Check out the awesome ugliness HERE!