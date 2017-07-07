white toilet in modern home, white toilet bowl in cleaning room, flushing liquid in toilet, private toilet in modern room, interior equipment and modern restroom, cleaning toilet.

Talking Toilet Turmoil

Allan & Ashley recently received a company-wide memo telling employees not to makes calls or video-chats while they are in the bathroom. What do you think of people video-chatting in bathrooms? Allan & Ashley talk to listeners about what they think! Listen here!

pt 1

pt 2

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
