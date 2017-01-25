That is perfect pair! Beautiful young woman trying on high heel shoes while sitting on sofa at the shoe store

Talking Shoes

Shoes are important. Shoes are life. We have facts about shoes; how many shoes women have, how much they spend on them, and more. Our favorite comedian, Jim Gaffigan, talks shoes as well. Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.