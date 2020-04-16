Self care for yourself and your family during this lock down is essential!!
M is for Move: get up, dance, walk, do squats, stretch.
- Support a local gym offering live or pre-recorded group classes. A few examples:
E is for Eat: Tempting to grab snacks but remember to keep some good foods in your diet.
D is for Drink: Drink lots of water to stay hydrated, plus well, something about sugar…
S is for Sleep: it is hard to sleep when you are stressed.
Ideas to get back to a sleep routine
Take your M.E.D.S.
Bonus:
Take a MEDIA break, too much news is not good for anyone.
Shellie Hart’s SOCIAL-BREAK VLOG weekdays at 1pm on WARM 1069 FB Page
Keep reaching out to family and friends via phone, facebook, skype, marco polo, face time, even try writing a letter.
UW Suggestions for staying connected
If you or anyone you know is struggling
211 is an excellent resource source, call or go online.
