Take piano lessons from Harry Connick Jr. — in the metaverse

Georgia Connick

You’ve probably heard about “the metaverse” — a virtual reality online environment in which you can interact with things almost as if they were real. And one of those things you can interact with is Harry Connick Jr., who will teach you how to play the piano.

The singer, songwriter and actor has launched a “socially-immersive experience” called The Neutral Ground, described as a metaverse “community” where people can “connect, engage and interact around some of [Harry’s] passions, including music, food, and family.”

The first experience in The Neutral Ground is called Piano Party, and it’s an online course designed for all ages and abilities. Season one of Piano Party launches March 29, and features nine on-demand lessons, two live interactive sessions with Harry, and access to “an exclusive, private learning community.” Those who sign up can get priority access to The Neutral Ground. The experience costs $70, which is a lot cheaper than having a piano teacher come to your house every week.

You can sign up directly for Piano Party, and also for The Neutral Ground in general, via Harry’s website.

“The Neutral Ground is a place for all of us to hang out and have a good time. Music, food, shows, hangouts… it’s gonna be a lot of fun,” Harry says in a statement. “I can’t wait to go on this adventure with everyone. There’s still a lot to figure out in this new world, and I’m excited about all of the possibilities.”

