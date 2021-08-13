Take home Eclipse the Inquisitive and Playful Pup!

See more photos of Edith and the E Litter on their Facebook album!

https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=forgottendogsrescue&set=a.4249428688409229

Eclipse is a sweet, smart, sensitive girl. She is more on the shy side and takes a little bit to get comfortable with new things and new situations. She will thrive with an adopter who will really work on confidence building and continuing positive exposure and socialization with her. When comfortable, Eclipse is inquisitive and playful. She’s respectful of the adult dog in her foster home, and a bossy pants with her siblings! She loves to play play play. She is higher energy and would love a home that will provide plenty of exercise and mental stimulation