Take a look at me now: Judge dismisses $20 million lawsuit Phil Collins’ ex-wife brought against him

Phil Collins and Orianne Cevey in 2018; John Parra/Getty Images

Looks like the legal battle between Phil Collins and his third wife, Orianne Cevey, is over for now: Page Six reports that a judge has dismissed Orianne’s $20 million lawsuit against the superstar singer.

On Friday morning, Judge Alan Fine tossed the case, noting that Orianne had violated court orders 10 different times, and writing, “I’m done with this…I feel comfortable that enough is enough.”

Orianne, the mother of Phil’s two youngest children, was suing him for half the proceeds from the sale of his Miami mansion, which he sold last year for $40 million. She claimed that he’d promised to split the proceeds if she moved back in with him.

But Phil’s lawyer told Page Six, “Before she filed this case, Orianne…threatened to make disparaging remarks about Phil Collins unless he caved in to her demands for 50 percent of the proceeds from the sale.”

The lawyer noted, “Phil Collins has steadfastly maintained that Orianne’s lawsuit claiming an interest in his home was baseless because he never made [such] an agreement with her.”

Phil and Orianne were married from 1999 to 2007. She was legally married to another man from 2008 to 2017, but reunited with Phil in 2015 because, she claimed, he said he’d give her half the proceeds from the house if she moved back in with him — which he denied.

But then in 2020, while she was still living with Phil, she secretly married another man she’d selected from a male escort site, court papers said. Phil sued to eject the couple from the mansion so he could sell it.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.