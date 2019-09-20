Tacoma I-5 Construction Almost Done

More will finally be over in just the next few weeks.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said on Friday there are just four more small

projects to finish up on the I-5/SR 16 interchange project.

This was the scene of several serious crashes involving semitrucks.

What’s Left

New southbound I-5 auxiliary lane from South 38th Street to South 56th Street

Final alignment for northbound I-5 and new lane striping

Two overhead sign structures that will provide HOV information for northbound I-5 travelers

Paving for HOV ramp connections along with a concrete barrier

Saturday morning, crews will close the far-left lane of southbound I-5 from South 38th to South 56th to install sign structures.

The lane will stay closed for approximately six weeks. Traffic planners expect congestion because of the closure during peak travel hours.

Work on the HOV ramp and the concrete barriers should be finished by the end of October.

