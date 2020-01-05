Taco Tuesday…Casual Friday….. Dating Sunday???

Yep! Today (the first Sunday of January) is officially “Dating Sunday”. Never heard of it? Neither had I. But it’s a thing, where sign-ups and engagements (no pun intended) in dating apps explode. Read more!
About Dianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, travel enthusiast, vegan and passionate about animal causes, is studying for a Masters in Music Therapy and Mental Health Counseling, and a devoted mother to her son.
