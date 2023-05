Because “men know men”.

Sylvester Stallone goes full Rocky on his daughters’ boyfriends.

“My dad is a savant when it comes to our dating lives — in so many areas,” Sistine Stallone said on Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner’s “Giggly Squad” podcast Monday.

“In one area, he writes most of our breakup texts,” she revealed.

Sistine’s sister Sophia Stallone chimed in, “I highly suggest girls should go up to their dad and have their dad write a breakup text because men know men. I’m telling you.”

