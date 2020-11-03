SWIFTYCATS FTW: Katy Perry & Taylor Swift urge fans to go to the polls

Yesterday, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift both took to social media for a last-minute push to get fans to the polls today.

Taylor posted a brief video in which she said, “Allow me to be the millionth person to remind you that tomorrow is your last chance to make your voice heard and to make your vote count. If you haven’t voted yet, please do.”

Katy then retweeted the video and captioned it, “ilysm @taylorswift13 #SWIFTYCATS FTW GO #VOTE.”

“SWIFTYCATS” is the nickname for people who are fans of both Katy and Taylor, and many of them responded positively to the message. One posted the photo of the two embracing in Taylor’s video for “You Need to Calm Down” and wrote, “We love a real friendship.”

Another fan responded, “So grateful for all of you using your voices to help encourage voting. This election is so important.“

Katy also posted a hilarious video of herself dancing on a street corner with a giant headpiece that looks like an “I VOTED” sticker. As cars drive by her, they honk, and one woman says, “That is hysterical.”

It’s unclear if passersby were even aware it’s Katy who’s inside the giant headpiece, because she’s also wearing a face mask.

🎶It’s not the end of the world

No, not the end of the world

Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire

Don’t lose hope🎶 TOMORROW IS ELECTION DAY!🗳 Tell ur mom tell ur dad tell strangers on the street to #VOTENOW #BRINGAFRIEND #BRINGASNACK #TAKEURBIKE 🇺🇸#honkifualreadyvoted pic.twitter.com/9D7VXNsKJs — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 2, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

