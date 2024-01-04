Sweethearts Is Selling ‘Situationship Boxes’

colorful valentines heart candy that can be used as a background

Sweethearts is celebrating single people this Valentine’s Day.

The heart-shaped candies company is releasing limited-edition Situationship Boxes — tapping into the dating trends of Gen Z — as the perfect gift for those not in a traditional relationship during the upcoming holiday.

The boxes contain hearts with blurry misprint or what they’re calling “sweet, muddled nothings and literal mixed messages” that capture what singles deal with today.

“Singles are taking ‘situationships‘ to the next level this year, and Sweethearts is here for them,” according to Spangler marketing vice president. “The printing on Sweethearts isn’t always perfect. This is our way of embracing those imperfections in a way that taps into pop culture.”

A situationship (a mashup of “situation” and “relationship”) is an informal romantic relationship. The term was ranked one of the top four words of 2023 by Oxford University Press, as more and more people have used the word after getting involved in romantic relationships without an official status attached.

Oxford Dictionary defines situationship as “a romantic or sexual relationship that is not considered to be formal or established.” It was considered for the award because it “captures the uncertainty and lack of formalization that many people feel about their relationships.”

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069