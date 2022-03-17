Sweet, sweet merchandise, baby! Mariah Carey adds new merch to her online store

Courtesy of Mariah Carey

Those hoping to stuff their Easter baskets or just simply spoil themselves with everything Mariah Carey, you’re in luck! The singer added brand-new goodies to her official store.

Mariah’s fans can snatch up a limited edition tee shirts as well as other offerings that celebrate her 1995 hit “Fantasy,” which was recently featured in the action comedy movie Free Guy.

Let’s start with that limited edition tee shirt, called the “exclusive Mariah Foodie Tee.” It’s a blown-up picture of Mariah chowing down on McDonald’s, which the press release hails as “a timeless tribute to one of her favorites.”

Mariah spread some holiday cheer to the popular fast food chain by launching the Mariah Menu last December — which highlighted her favorite items on the menu, such as the cheeseburger, Big Mac, Sausage McMuffin, cookies, apple pie and Chicken McNuggets.

“If you’re hungry for more nostalgia, rest easy on Mariah’s Sweet Fantasy Throw Pillow or in her signature Vintage Fantasy Tee,” the release further teases. Both retail for $35.

Supplies are limited and are sold on a first-come-first-served basis. You can snag the new Mariah merch on her official online store now.

