Sweet and Salty Just Got a Whole Lot Better

Potato chips combined with chocolate may finally get a bit of national recognition.
Thanks to the mediating aid of peanut butter. Last year, Reese’s introduced Reese’s Big Cup with Pretzels, a larger peanut butter cup with extra room for broken bits of pretzels to be mixed inside. It must have gone well because, now, in a similar vein, Reese’s is launching Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups with Potato Chips.
“We’re on a mission to show the world that everything tastes better with chocolate and peanut butter,” Hershey writes in the product description. “This time, we mixed crispy rippled potato chips right in with our smooth peanut butter, then coated it in rich milk chocolate. In each bite of a Reese’s Big Cup with Potato Chips Peanut Butter Cup, you’ll taste the chocolate, then the peanut butter, then a curious crunch for the ultimate sweet and salty snack moment. We do this for you — so you don’t have to decide what kind of snack to have. Our treats have it all!”
An official release date has not been confirmed — in fact, the product is still listed as “Coming Soon” on Hershey’s official website. However, over 30 reviews have rolled in over the past 13 days including the occasional photo, so clearly someone is getting their hands on it. Curious peanut butter cup fans have certainly been waiting a long time: Photos of the product leaked in September… of 2020!
Speaking of reviews, so far, things have been pretty positive: The new Big Cup has a 4.6 out of five rating on the Hershey site. The most common complaint? The crunchiness seemed out of place in a peanut butter cup. I guess some people just hate to live on the edge!
