Sweet and Salty Just Got a Whole Lot Better

Thanks to the mediating aid of peanut butter. Last year, Reese’s introduced Reese’s Big Cup with Pretzels, a larger peanut butter cup with extra room for broken bits of pretzels to be mixed inside. It must have gone well because, now, in a similar vein, Reese’s is launching Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups with Potato Chips.

“We’re on a mission to show the world that everything tastes better with chocolate and peanut butter,” Hershey writes in the product description. “This time, we mixed crispy rippled potato chips right in with our smooth peanut butter, then coated it in rich milk chocolate. In each bite of a Reese’s Big Cup with Potato Chips Peanut Butter Cup, you’ll taste the chocolate, then the peanut butter, then a curious crunch for the ultimate sweet and salty snack moment. We do this for you — so you don’t have to decide what kind of snack to have. Our treats have it all!”