Suspects linked to burglary of Mariah Carey’s home arrested

Police say the suspects accused of robbing Mariah Carey‘s Atlanta home while she vacationed in New York and Italy have been apprehended.

TMZ reports police have arrested three men. Jeremy Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff — all 24 years old — were located and taken into custody in Miami.

Mariah, whose home was broken into on July 27, is reportedly relieved the culprits have been apprehended. A source tells the outlet she is “so grateful for the detectives who arrived on the scene immediately.”

It should be noted the Grammy winner had posted to Instagram that she was on vacation and, shortly after, her home was burglarized. Authorities believe the criminals saw the post and knew her home was empty.

It has not been made clear what was taken, if anything, from the multimillion-dollar home.

Mariah is reportedly rattled by the incident and is now said to be working with authorities to ensure such an incident never happens to her again.

The Sandy Springs Police Department says the three suspects are believed to have been operating a crime ring that targeted celebrity homes. They are also accused of multiple armed robberies, burglaries and home invasions. A man was shot during an incident linked to the three suspects.

